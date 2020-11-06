Hyderabad: GHMC clarification causing more confusion, flays Congress party

Hyderabad: Questioning the intention of GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar's clarification on timing of GHMC elections, the Congress termed it as nothing less than creating more confusing amongst the people and opposition parties.

G Niranjan, Convenor, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee, stated that the role of the State government was over as soon as the Principal Secretary of the State Municipal department met the State Election Commissioner a few days back and urged on behalf of the State government to conduct the GHMC elections.

"The role of the Election Authority & GHMC Commissioner is to prepare the machinery to conduct the elections in accordance with the directions of the State Election Commission but not to interfere in the purview of SEC.

Who is responsible for appearance of similar news on the timing of elections in all channels and news papers? If at all any clarification is required it is the responsibility of the Election Commision but not the GHMC Commissioner.

This is all done with a clear intention to confuse the people and opposition parties," he added.