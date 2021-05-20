Hyderabad: GHMC Fever Survey covers 1.97 lakh households in one day

Adarsh Nagar: A door-to-door fever survey within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was carried on Wednesday and a total of 1669 teams comprising field-level workers from GHMC and health workers covered 1,96,794 houses in GHMC limits.

Each team consisted of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) worker, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and staff from the Entomology who were deployed to identify those suffering from fever and other Covid-19 symptoms and distributed free medical kits to the people suffering symptoms.

The team also collected the details of individuals with fever to monitor their health condition from time to time. GHMC had so far surveyed 13,83,654 households within its limits. Meanwhile following the directions of the State government a special sanitation drive was conducted in areas where a large number of fever cases were reported during the survey.