Hyderabad: GHMC gears up to crack whip against Illegal transportation of construction debris

Hyderabad: To control the unauthorised transportation and dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in government, private, vacant lands and roadsides and to safeguard water bodies, nalas and parks, the directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management has taken up a special drive on illegal dumping of C&D waste within GHMC limits.

According to the directorate, teams have been formed to inspect vulnerable points and dumping-prone areas during night wherever dumping of C&D has been taking place. On Tuesday night teams caught 20 unauthorised C&D waste transporting vehicles. A penalty of Rs 25,000 each was levied for first offence.

“Unauthorised transport of C&D waste will attract a penalty of Rs 25,000 for the first offence, Rs 50,000 for the second, and Rs 1 lakh for the third,” said N Prakash Reddy, EVDM director.

It has been observed that many vehicles are dangerously transporting boulders from construction sites without following safety measures, such as not closing or locking doors, loading beyond body level, improper covering at night. Such vehicles will also be penalised by EV&DM, GHMC.

“The citizens can post any complaint related to unauthorised transportation and dumping of C&D waste on twitter account. Following complaints strict action will be taken” said an EV&DM officer. He said private operators have been directed to stop unauthorised transportation as well as dumping of C&D waste at unauthorised places within GHMC Limits.

Waste generators will also be penalised Rs 50,000 if they allow any private transporter to lift C&D waste from their sites. They can avail the services of authorised agencies to lift the C&D waste by calling the toll free numbers of the agencies in their respective areas.

According to EV&DM, the C&D agencies in GHMC are using vehicles with 2-6 tonnes capacity in all circles to collect smaller quantities of C&D waste generated from building renovations or minor repairs. For the C&D waste generated from demolition of buildings and construction of apartments and new buildings, larger vehicles with 16-25 tonne capacity are being deployed.

The GHMC generates around 2,000 MT/day of C&D waste. Currently there are four operational C&D waste-processing plants at Jeedimetla, Fathullaguda, Shamshabad and Thummukunta, with a capacity of 500 TPD each. The recycling plant in Jeedimetla collects the C&D waste from Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. The plant at Fathullaguda collects from Secunderabad, LB Nagar, and two circles of the Charminar zone. The plant located at Shamshabadreceives waste w from the Charminar and Khairatabad zones and Thumukunta plant collects from the Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones.

The toll-free numbers to be contacted are: 1800-120-1159 and 1800-203-0033; WhatsAap +91-73300-00203 and 9100927073.