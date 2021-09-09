Hyderabad: GHMC making arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making arrangements, in coordination with the police and the Ganesh Utsav Samithi, for the festival which commences on September 10.The idol immersion takes place on September 19.

The civic body, which planned to repair roads of 365 km though which the immersion procession passes, is geared up to fill potholes and re-carpet them in several areas, like patch works at the Assembly Metro station, filling pot-holes near the Tolichowki-Shaikpet road. High voltage lights are being arranged on the Tank Bund- Rani Ganj road. At a few places huge branches of trees are being cut to facilitate smooth passage for Ganesh idols for immersion. The civic body staff is being seen installing illumination lighting in different parts of the city. Higher authorities of the GHMC have ordered the zonal commissioners and the deputy commissioners to take up repair of damaged roads and fill potholes at the earliest.

The civic body is sanitising the Ganesh pandals in different areas. It is taking up anti-larval operations and fogging at artificial ponds. The GHMC this year identified 28 ponds for immersing idols. Arrangements are being done at ponds near Kapra Cheruvu, Nagole Lake, Safilguda Cheruvu.

According to Chief Entomologist A Rambabu, anti-larval operations and fogging were being done at these ponds for public safety. Sanitation is taking place near the Ganesh pandals.

The GHMC initiated steps to engage 330 mobile cranes and static cranes for the Ganesh idol immersion. Of them 33 will be installed at Hussainsagar and 11 on NTR Marg Road. The other cranes will be used at different lakes and ponds in the city.

Crane agencies have been given clear instructions that they will be responsible for any damage of recently developed amenities, including designer lamps and pavements. "If a new structure is damaged the agency has to bear the expenses of replacing it; if not payments will not be released, according to GHMC officials. The officials also told the sanitation department to ensure cleanliness at the Ganesh pandals and to arrange a dustbin at each pandal. On Wednesday it started distributing approximately 50,000 clay idols in its limits. Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy handed them over in Tarnaka. The officials distributed in Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Alwal, Banjara Hills.