Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor distributes assistive devices to specially-abled

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday distributed appliances and artificial limbs for the selected specially-abled and eligible senior citizens for free. City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inaugurated the distribution programme at GHMC headquarters.

Mayor along with the Deputy Mayor Mote Sreelatha Shobhan Reddy distributed tricycle crutches and wheelchairs among 47 people in the distribution programme.

Speaking on this occasion, Mayor informed that 9,250 equipment worth Rs 3.86 crore has been proposed to be purchased for 4,456 beneficiaries in the identification camps organized by GHMC along with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO). However, 837 did not submit the relevant documents and following this, the material procured for them will not be distributed and their application will be kept on hold.

According to GHMC, the equipment for the disabled and senior citizens will be distributed to the eligible people at the locations of the identification camps established earlier in the respective circles.

The GHMC will distribute equipment to 361 beneficiaries in L B Nagar zone, 981 in Charminar zone, 687 in Khairtabad zone, 843 in Serilingampally, 752 in Kukatpally and 832 in Secunderabad zone. The equipment includes wheelchairs, tricycles, arm kits, cervical collars, crutch elbow devices, daisy players, kits for leprosy affected people, hearing aids, prosthesis, brace deluxe and callipers.