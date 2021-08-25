Hyderabad: GHMC offers sanitisation, anti-larval spray in schools

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is providing sanitisation and anti-larval spray to all private and government educational institutions. Sanitation teams will be deployed to the institutions to inspect hygiene.

However, from July, the Entomology wing of GHMC identified around 3,272 schools, which were closed for a long time. As part of a special drive the wing has already been carrying out anti-larval operations, spraying activities and even sanitisation in identified educational institutions.

As the government decided to re-open educational institutions, The Hans India asked Chief Entomologist of GHMC A Rambabu on sanitation of the institutions in the GHMC limits. He said, "To curb seasonal diseases the wing had already started a special drive for the past one month, like spraying activities and anti-larval operations at various places and even focusing on educational institutions."

"We are even sanitising the areas where exams are being held. Recently our teams sanitised the centre where EAMCET tests were held. In February we got instructions to sanitise educational institutions in GHMC limits. We are ready now to sanitise them once we get the instructions from authorities," he added.

Rambabu said, "We had enough manpower and disinfectant spray to sanitise educational institutions. Even if any school/college management contacts GHMC, our teams in the concerned circle will visit and sanitise on request."

According to officials, as most schools and function halls remained closed for long time due to Covid, there may be chances of mosquito breeding. Hence officials are focusing on these places by taking up fogging and other measures.

Officials also say that it is a common process for the Entomology team to spray the Indo Residual Spray (IRS) and Alpha Casper Methane to eradicate seasonal diseases, like malaria every year.''

With the Covid pandemic we are also spraying Sodium Hypochlorite.'' They added that the wing is specially focusing on sanitation at schools, function halls, open plots and locked houses.