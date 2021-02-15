Hyderabad: GHMC plans to develop 2 indoor stadia

Kukatpally: As many open plots have turned into dump yards and many playing grounds have become barren due to lack of maintenance, there is no proper grounds for sports enthusiasts to practice. Keeping this in view, and to promote sports and provide healthy abode, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) has planned to construct two indoor sport stadia or badminton stadiums at Kukatpally Housing Board.



One stadium is proposed at Bhuvana Vijayam Ground, first phase KPHB Colony. Another stadium is coming up at IX phase KPHB Colony in an area of 3,000 square feet each.

"As many playgrounds in City are not properly developed, sports enthusiasts face hardship to play games, specially badminton, tennis. As lands where indoor badminton stadia are proposed have not properly developed. As there was a shuttle court in the grounds but during recent rain players used to face problems. So we have planned to developed two sports stadia at KPHB," said Sai Prasad, Assistant Engineer, Kukatpally Zone.

Both the stadia would be built on plots of 2.35 acres. In the stadia two badminton or shuttle courts would be set up besides an office room. A changing room for both men and women would be constructed. The stadia would be properly illuminated. Walking tracks in open playgrounds would be restored for the benefit of morning walkers. Foundation were laid in the playgrounds in the first week of January, Work would start in the second week of this month.

The amount sanctioned for the project is Rs 1 crore each for the stadia. One stadium would motivate badminton enthusiasts to take up sports and represent the State and country in national/international competitions, added Sai Prasad.