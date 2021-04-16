Hyderabad: GHMC staff removes 20% plastic from nalas

Adarsh Nagar: As part of the Comprehensive Drainage Network Plan (CDNP), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started re-designing the nalas in the City at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore.

Presently 356 nala de-silting works were progressing, according to instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

During the work, the staff removed 20 per cent plastic, which they consider as the major reason for nalas overflowing. A GHMC official said tonnes of plastic material was fished out so far in different parts of the City.

Issuing a strict warning against dumping of plastic, he said penalty would be collected from violators, while urging people to ensure free flow of sewage in nalas.

"Plastic bottles, covers and glass materials formed more than 20 per cent of material found during the de-silting work."

To accelerate the work, the GHMC has appointed a chief engineer rank officer for each zone and finish it before the monsoon. Heavy machines were being used for large nalas and jetting machines, recyclers for small drains.

Meanwhile, manual works are going on over a stretch of 951 km in the City to avert inundation during monsoon. The official expressed confidence of completing them by June-end.