Hyderabad: GHMC standing committee clears 11 projects

Hyderabad: The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) held a meeting along with the standing committee and focused on development projects and approved 11 proposals worth over Rs 24 crore. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The proposals prominently include laying of box drain for clearance of storm water between the culvert at Sahara Estates in Mansurabad up to the culvert near GSI Road worth Rs 6 crore, and construction of a pavilion and indoor sports complex in the Government Junior College premises at Falaknuma at Rs 5.95 crore.

In Khairtabad zone, earlier it was decided to develop 14 theme parks at Rs 41 crores, but as three of them are not suitable for the establishment of parks, the committee approved to identify other places and set up theme parks. Diversions of Chintal Cheruvu in Gajularamaram village of Qutbullapur mandal has also been approved at the cost of Rs 2.23 crore.

Proposals for sewage diversion canals relating to Chintal Cheruvu, Banda Cheruvu and Maddela Kunta Cheruvu in Gajularamaram, Ramanna Cheruvu in Lalsaabguda of Quthbullapur, and Peacock Lake in Gachibowli, among others, have received administrative sanction worth Rs 12.5 crore.

Whereas under Serilingampally Mandal, in the HUDA layout, the standing committee approved the construction of a 40-feet roadand also invited tenders for the projects.