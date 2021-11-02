Hyderabad: GHMC swings into action to clean Kukatpally park

Hyderabad: The Urban Biodiversity wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday swung into action to clean the Kukatpally park after The Hans India published the issue with the headline on Monday which read 'Park in Kukatpally wallows in utter neglect'.



The Director of Urban Biodiversity wing and Zonal Commissioner of Kukatpally, after reading the news published in The Hans India, issued orders to officials of Parks wing to immediately carry out cleaning works of the park located in Bharath Nagar Colony in Kukatpally.

On Tuesday, the officials concerned visited the park. They said that action has been taken against the concerned contractor for not lifting the garbage and a warning has been issued asking him not to repeat the same in future. Earlier, the park was completely neglected and was lying in bad condition with no cleaning works and no maintenance. Residents of the area thanked The Hans India for publishing the issue and also appreciated the immediate response of GHMC officials for initiating action and carrying out the cleaning works.