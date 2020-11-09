Hyderabad: GHMC to raze structures on Shivaji Nagar nala

Chandrayangutta: Taking a lesson from the recent floods following heavy rains and encroachment of nalas being the main cause, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which began pulling down several illegal constructions in the Old City, is now gearing up to demolish structures standing on the nala stretch from Sunny Garden to Shivaji Nagar at Chandrayangutta.

A team of officials visited the nala on November 7 to take stock of the situation again after making a proposal for land acquisition last week. The works to clear the 1.5 km long nala would be taken up anytime this week with the approval of the proposal.

"A total of 93 properties would be affected on this 1.5 km long nala from Sunny Garden to Shivaji Nagar. The nala flows into Musi River, passes through several colonies in Yakutpura area. The 25 feet wide nala would be widened further by five feet making it 30 feet, to ensure free flow of water into Musi River," the official sources informed.

The sources added, "A proposal for land acquisition was already sent to the concerned department last week for approval. It is expected that the proposal would get the nod in two to three days paving way for the clearance of the nala by the end of this month." An official said, "The estimated cost of the compensation that is around Rs 5 crore to be paid according to the structural and land value to the victims of all the 93 properties."

Meanwhile, terming the GHMC's attitude as selective, Kamelakar Jitender, a social activist, said, "A box drain project to tackle the perennial water logging issue at Pillar No. 191 under PVNR Experssway in Upperpalli has been pending since 2018 despite Rs.20 crore budget has already been sanctioned and the project was inaugurated by Minister K T Rama Rao himself."