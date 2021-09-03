Hyderabad: GHMC to restore past glory of Shaikpet Sarai

Shaikpet: After apathy and negligence for years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is to take up restoration work of Shaikpet Sarai, along with the Nampally Sarai, to get a makeover to their past glory.

The Hans India had taken up the issue that the centuries-old two-storeyed Shaikpet Sarai is located a few km away from the historic Golconda Fort. It is in dilapidated state with portions of the first-floor caving in.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar assured that the restoration works of the Sarai would be taken up, along with the Nampally Sarai, by the civic body.

The THI report published on September 2 ('Shaikpet Sarai faces risk of crumbling') highlighted that the Sarai, which was constructed in the 16th century to cater to the needs of travellers to the city, has been reduced to nothing. It was constructed along with a mosque attached and a mausoleum.

It is a protected monument and needs immediate attention by the Heritage department. As the entire structure has developed cracks on walls.





The recent rain has more affected it, as the roof of the first floor is caving in. After the report was published, Heritage activists, including Zadraan and Sanghamitra Malik, took it up on social media and tweeted "One more heritage building Shaikpet Sarai which is on the verge of crumbling, will keep on tagging and asking till you take cognisance of it, and urged the authorities to protect the heritage structure," while tagging Minister KT Rama Rao and Arvind Kumar.

In response, Arvind Kumar assured that the restoration of the Shaikhpet Sarai too would be looked into. He tweeted "We are taking up restoration of Nampally Sarai along with GHMC, will also look into the restoration of Shaikpet Sarai."