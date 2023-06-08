Live
- The first faculty from India to feature in ‘Poets and Quants Best 40 under 40 MBA Professors 2023’ worldwide
- Telangana decennial celebrations: KCR turned the face of the ponds in ten years, says KTR
- Hyderabad Girl commits suicide, Black magic suspected
- How to start a career in hospitality management
- Banks to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards: RBI
- Is Megha Akash getting married?
- Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at CPO
- RU PAY to be Internatioanalised
- Man In Mumbai Killed And Choped His Live-In Partner's Body Into Pieces
- Official Announcement: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Set to Get Engaged Tomorrow
Hyderabad Girl commits suicide, Black magic suspected
Highlights
A student of Intermediate Second year (Class 12) has allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad.
Navya hanged herself at her residence on Wednesday night in Bharat Nagar under the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station.
The girl's parents alleged that she died due to the 'Kshudra Pooja' (Black Magic). They said unidentified people performed 'Kshudra Pooja' in front of their house. They found lemon and lamps near the entrance to the house.
Navya's parents alleged that she committed suicide due to the black magic performed by unknown people.
Police shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and took up further investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS