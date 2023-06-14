Hyderabad: Girl student commits suicide, jumps off hostel building

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl student, who had taken admission in a private junior college in city a week ago, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 5thfloor of the hostel building on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Narayana College hostel at Bachupally in Nizampet. The student’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground after which the college authorities were alerted.

After receiving information from college authorities, police rushed and shifted the body to the State-run Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Police said, the girl hailed from Kamareddy town and only a week ago her parents had admitted her to the college and was staying in the college hostel. The reasons for the girl’s extreme step were not known.

Police have informed the student’s family.A case has been registered at KPHB Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.