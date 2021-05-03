Hyderabad: Give due respect to graveyard workers, police urged

HyderabadHyderabad, Hyderabad News, Hyderabad Latest News, Hyderabad Today News, Telangana, Telangana News: The Centre for Dalit Studies has sought the help of Telangana State Police to acknowledge the services of graveyard workers working in crematoriums and cemeteries during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

These workers come from poor backgrounds and are at the receiving end by the police. The issue came to light when two such workers were thrashed by the police near Habeeb Nagar when they went to purchase dinner after coming home. As the workers came home after completing their cremation duty they could not find anything to eat at their home, so they stepped out to buy something and as it was night curfew the patrolling cops questioned them for their travel and thrashed them.

The Centre's chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah wrote a letter to the DGP M Mahender Reddy. In his letter, Laxmaiah brought to the notice of DGP about the video which was circulating on social media about policemen beating two crematorium workers who had gone to buy dinner.

In his letter to the DGP, the chairperson stated, "The absolute lack of care and concern towards them truly highlights the marginalisation that is being faced by them. In these times, where healthcare is overburdened and the death toll has become just a part of statistics, the brunt is borne by unprepared and ignored cemetery/ graveyard workers, as a rising death toll takes effect on their physical and mental well-being."

"In these hard times, the law enforcement agency and government must ensure that enough help is granted to them. These unsung heroes must be lauded for their work," stated Laxmaiah.