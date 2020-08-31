Hyderabad: Give freedom to walk, CM KCR ji!

Hyderabad: The morning walkers across the city are waiting with bated breath for parks to open. With the centre announcing the reopening of several services including metro rail, people are hopeful. V Mahender, a resident of Ashok Nagar and a regular at Indira Park, cannot wait to resume walking. He shares, "The last few months have been boring and as much as I wanted to work out at home it did not happen. I cannot wait. I'm hoping the authorities throw open the park once again."



On an average, close to 4,000 people use the facilities at Indira Park. Prabhakar, vice president, Indira Park Walkers Association says, "The authorities are denying our basic right."

Ghulam Yazdani, 91, chairman of Public Garden Walkers' Association asks why the government cannot open parks. "We are ready to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing. We are waiting for an audience with the Chief Minister." He adds, "People are eager and are looking forward to the weekly lectures by top doctors in the city at Public Gardens. I receive a number of requests every day." The lectures are a major hit not just with the walkers but also general public who make it to the lectures. Similar is the sentiment in various parts of the city. There are smaller parks but have a number of regular morning walkers. Dr Murali P, a resident of Rukminipuri says, "By and large, morning walkers are health conscious and follow rules. With a little monitoring maintaining social distance should not be a problem. The GHMC should open the parks now."

A morning walk boosts fitness, acts as stress-buster and helps maintain physical and mental agility. It also affordsmental clarity and ability to focus throughout the day. Pleading with the government to open parks, the health-conscious people offer to follow Covid norms strictly, such as social distancing, wearing masks, keeping of crowds etc