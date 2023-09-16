Hyderabad: Global leader Eric Solheim joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Well-known Global leader on environment and development Eric Solheim has joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar.

Eric Solheim along with Green India Challenge founder and MP Santosh Kumar planted saplings at Begumpet here on Friday.

Appreciating the efforts of Santosh Kumar for the cause of the environment, Eric Solheim called on the people to work together for the environmental conservation and improving the greenery with rich biodiversity. Erik Solheim, former executive director of the United Nations Environmental Programme, former Norway minister and founder of the Green Belt and Road Institute said that at the time of increasing the man-made pollution, carbon emissions and deforestation on the globe, the increase in seven per cent greenery in Telangana through the Haritha Haram programme within a period of decade was commendable and the result was a testament to the performance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On the occasion, MP Santosh Kumar presented “Vrikshavedam” “Haritahasam” and “Wings of Fashion” coffee table books to Eric Solheim. Pro Claim CEO Kevin Kandaswamy, COO Shasidhar along with Green India Challenge founder members Raghava, Karnakar Reddy and others participated in the event.