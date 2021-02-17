Hyderabad: Gold saree presented to Balkampet Yellamma on CM KCR's birthday

A 2.5 kg golden saree was presented to Balkampet Yellamma by the minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on the occasion of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday. The sareee was presented to the goddess in the presence of temple executive officer Annapurna.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the saree was made by donor Kuna Venkatesh Goud and others. He prayed to the goddess to bless the Chief Minister and his family with good health.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav also organized various programmes in Greater Hyderabad marking the birthday of the Chief Minister.

On the other hand, the ministers, MLAs and MPs participated in the plantation of one crore saplings under the name of 'Koti Vruksh Archana'. Minister Harish Rao planted the saplings on the Narsapur road while minister Gangula Kamalakar and Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao planted saplings in Karimnagar.