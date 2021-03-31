Top
Hyderabad: Government policies boosting real estate growth

MLA Beti Subhash Reddy addressing a meeting after launching the Excel Real YouTube channel on Tuesday
MLA Beti Subhash Reddy addressing a meeting after launching the Excel Real YouTube channel on Tuesday

Highlights

Peerzadiguda: With huge potential for real estate growth, the TRS government has simplified procedures for sanctioning of housing constructions, said MLA Beti Subhash Reddy.

Peerzadiguda: With huge potential for real estate growth, the TRS government has simplified procedures for sanctioning of housing constructions, said MLA Beti Subhash Reddy.

Launching the Excel Real YouTube channel at Peerzadiguda on Tuesday, Subhash Reddy said, "Chief Minister KCR is doing a lot for development of east and north side of Hyderabad city. This will lead to large-scale infrastructure growth creating business opportunities and jobs."

Peerzadiguda Mayor J Venkat Reddy said eastern and northern Hyderabad is fast growing as a hub of commercial and residential areas.

Excel India news magazine Chief Editor and Excel Real YouTube channel head S Rama Krishna was among those present on the occasion.

