Hyderabad: Government rolls out new LRS in ULBs

Hyderabad: With an aim to generate revenues in the corona pandemic, the government unveiled new Land Regularisation Scheme for the unapproved and illegal layouts in all Municipalities including GHMC and HMDA limits and also all Gram Panchyats across the State.



In Municipalities alone, government has identified 1110 illegal layouts . The regularisation of layouts would help generate revenues which required for developmental programmes in the local bodies. The government also fixed regularisation fee to illegal plots.

According to the orders issues by Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Panchayat Raj departments the scheme will be applicable on open plots in unauthorised and illegal layouts in all Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.

Only those layouts and sub division of plots with registered sale deeds existing as on August 26, 2020 will only be considered for regularisation. Applicants should file online applications by October 15 along with prescribed fee amount. The government also announced basic plot regularisation charges in each category.

The open plots, which are located in lake, water bodies, nala and full tank level of any lake, pond, chervu or kunta and shikam land; lands earmarked for industrial use, open space, recreational in the master plans will not be considered for regularisation.

The order also said that if the developers of illegal layouts do not come forward for regularisation, building permission, regular water supply connection and services like drainage and sewerage would not be extended to their plots.

All the LRS amount will be deposited in a separate escrow account and utilise only for improvement of amenities in the local bodies.