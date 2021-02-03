Hyderabad: Govt women's college gets basic amenities

Golconda : After 10 months, classrooms have resumed for students of Class 9 and above amid strict Covid safety guidelines such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

The Government Junior and Degree College for Women in Golconda which was lacking basic amenities including furniture has been provided with the basic amenities worth Rs 10.30 lakh.

One of the oldest colleges in Golconda, the college was in a poor condition as it lacked basic amenities including benches, tables, racks for the students and even there were no chairs and office tables for the college staff.

According to the college administration, several representations were given to the officers concerned for the maintenance of college and also for furniture and other basic amenities, but the requests went unheard.

"Before the reopening of education institutions, as a part of inspection, officers along with Golconda division corporator visited the college to oversee the Covid precautionary measures, the administration of the college again represented to the authorities to provide the basic amenities.

Now after 10 months when the college is reopened, the college has got the basic needs and furniture," said a staff member on the condition of anonymity.

Mohammed Fareed, an MIM leader from Golconda, said, "Recently, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin made a representation on upgrading of amenities following which the modern amenities have been sanctioned at a total cost of Rs 10,32,250."

The furniture includes 80 chairs, 4 lab tables and 50 stools, 16 racks, 50 lab equipment, 24 cupboards, 53 tables etc.