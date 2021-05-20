Hyderabad: Graveyards turn 'personal property'

Hyderabad: Graveyards are literally overcrowded in the City. There is no place for the dead to rest in peace. Rapid urbanisation has meant Hyderabad is fast running short of burial space amid increasing Covid fatalities. While men at the helm of affairs of burial grounds under the State Wakf Board now claim them as their 'personal property', when kin approach for finding graves for their loved ones.

Contrary to the directive by the Wakf Board that committees should not charge money, the pandemic has transformed this into an opportunity for making moolah to the 'graveyard mafia', which allegedly demands on an average around Rs 20,000 and more depending upon the location. Despite some places having ample space, the active involvement of local heavyweights the second wave of Corona has brought tears for many, while for some the situation has become a not-to-miss opportunity.

Several cases have come to light where men---whose names are registered as 'caretakers' in the Wakf records---are claiming ownership of graveyards, collecting huge amounts. "In this pandemic, when each graveyard is seeing arrival of 5-10 bodies, the authorities have completely lost control. Now local leaders rule the roost. It is not only a case of Covid death; but poor are denied burial, while well-to-do, who can grease their palm, is allowed," said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist.

Frustrated over the fast-changing scenario in most graveyards near his locality, recently, Sohail tweeted requesting for a place in crematoriums, which come under endowments, while tagging Minister K T Rama Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar in his tweet.

Advocate Qudsia Tabassum of the Hum Foundation had a bitter experience when she tried to find a proper burial place for her relative. But, after ensuring the last rites, it is almost a month. The graveyard committee is yet to issue a certificate hindering the process at GHMC for a proper death certificate.

"It is a known fact that graveyards are being claimed as 'personal property'. We never thought that this day would come. There is a need for people to unite and raise the issue by forming a consolidated forum," she felt.

Social activists involved in burial of the dead cited several instances in which relatives made rounds of graveyards before finding a resting place, after approaching a local MLA or corporator, sometimes striking a deal.

On several occasions Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the Wakf Board, had warned the erring graveyard committees against taking bribes for graves. "Those who faced this situation should send a complaint. We shall initiate action and suspend them in no time," was his assertion.