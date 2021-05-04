Hyderabad: Greater Experiences Pleasant Surprise

Hyderabad: Several areas under the GHMC limits in the capital region saw light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 0.8 mm to 14.3 mm on Monday.

The weather suddenly changed pleasant and city was under thick dark clouds. Lightening and thunder was also witnessed in many places. According to weather office, this was due to a trough, an extended relatively low-pressure area and a cyclonic circulation. Under the influence of these prevailing systems, easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to introduce significant moisture to the region over the next five days.

By Tuesday, the rough weather conditions are expected to intensify over Telangana and therefore an orange alert has been placed over the State from May 4 to 6. The orange alert urges residents to 'be prepared' for adverse weather conditions. Most of the other places of south India will continue to remain under a yellow watch for the week.

Hyderabad, has been placed under an orange alert from May 4-6 as rains, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to affect the City of Pearls, especially during the evening hours.

The highest rainfall in the GHMC area till 4 pm was 34.8 mm in Chandanagar, while Madhapur recorded 18.8 mm and Gachibowli recorded 17.3 mm. Nizampet , Kukatpally to LB Nagar, Gachibowli, Manikonda, Medchal, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills witnessed winds and rain.

Power was shut down in many localities and low-lying areas of city saw waterlogging during the one hour rain. Nearly 19 disaster management teams were put in action to clear the trees that fell at many places and clear waterlogging. GHMC zonal and deputy commissioners have been asked to be available to meet any emergency.