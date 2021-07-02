Hyderabad: Green India Challenge set to create world record on July 4

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge, launched by TRS leader and MP J Santosh Kumar, is all set to create a World Record on July 4 by planting 1 Million Saplings In one hour.

Santosh said that, Inspired by Koti Vruksharchana, Green India Challenge, is proposing another mammoth task, this time targeting a world record by planting one million plantations in an hour.

Termed as One Million Plantation in One Hour, this will be launched on the 58th birthday of former minister and TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna's 58th birthday on July 4, in Adilabad district. Under this new challenge, the teams are set to break the record of planting 3 lakh, 3 thousand saplings in Turkey in 2019 and found space in Guinness Book World Records.

To make this program a huge success, preparations are in place in Adilabad district's Bela mandal where 2 lakh plants have been arranged.

In the urban region 1,80,000 plantations will be done in more than 45,000 houses, 1,20,000 saplings on either side of R & B roads, 5,00,000 plants in 200 acres of degenerated forest area similar to Miyawaki model and more than 25,000 saplings by TRS cadre and public of Adilabad district.