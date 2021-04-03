Hyderabad: Growing demand for careers in Home Science

Saifabad: Home science is a subject which is synonymous with managing households. However, Home Science College renamed itself as Community Science College in the year 2016 to bring abouta change that it is not a women concept, but anyone can take up the course. This age-old myth about the subject is now broken as the students are looking at it as a viable career option.



In retrospect, girls were encouraged to take up this subject that would be helpful for them to become a homemaker and after marriage. Now, Home Science is being opted for by students who are interested in becoming qualified interior designer, family counselor, textile designer and nutritionists.

BSC in Community Science has five major parts: Apparel & textiles, food & nutrition, extension education & communication management, human development & family studies, resource management & consumer service. As per Hima Bindu, a faculty of Community Science at the College of Community Science, explains that all these subjects have now technological approach that is useful in the current socio-economic scenario.

"Keeping the current situation of health in mind, there is a rise in demand for nutritionists; our students are also placed in the gym, curriculum planning, diet and nutrition counselors/consultants, dieticians in hospitals. They are eligible for government jobs as an extension officer as they consider human development as their major part of the course not only a single subject. In apparels and textiles, they are able to go for boutiques, textile designers and management.

Hima Bindu further informs that gradually the number of enrollments is increasing. Many students are showing up interest in taking up this subject, earlier the seats used to be vacant. "Now, home science is more about technological approach now and involves many subjects like child psychology, biology, economics, rural development, family relations and sociology among other science subjects.

Our college started enrolling boys earlier into fashion technology. It was the first time it happened in home science stream too. We merged all the five departments into one so the students can be eligible for all other jobs where social science jobs show up." said Bindu.

Jhanvi Naidu, a student of Human Development and Family Studies, said that her subjects involve counselling and psychology. "We have to study all the departments such as food & nutrition, which helps with my course as what type of food one should consume during pregnancy will be helpful in our career. I could've taken Psychology, but choosing Community Science covers five different major subjects," she said.

Another student from Resource Management &Consumer Service said that even after becoming a homemaker, one can start one's own startups. "I may work as an interior designer.Alongside I'll open a small nursery or floral freeze-drying business. Community Science gives a plethora of options for students." said Sneha.