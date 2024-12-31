Hyderabad: GRP rescues 84 kids in 2024

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have traced around 870 mobile phones and handed them over to their owners in 2024. The gadgets, which were either lost or stolen, were traced using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

According to officials, during this year, a total of 901 cases were reported, of which only 142 cases were solved by arresting 121 offenders and recovering Rs 37.1 lakh worth of valuables.

“A total worth of Rs 3.4 crore worth of possessions was lost, and Rs 37 lakh worth was recovered, with a recovery percentage of 10.81 per cent,” said GRP superintendent of police, Chandana Deepthi.

She added that during this year, 56 drug-related cases were registered, of which 38 were solved and 53 drug suspects were arrested. A total of 1194.3 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 2.9 crore was seized.

Apart from this, the GRP teams rescued as many as 84 children, including 25 girls, from the railway premises as part of Operation Smile and Muskaan in 2024. The children were handed over to the child welfare authorities for their safe custody and to reunite them with their parents. In this regard, cases were booked at the GRP Hyderabad and Warangal, said a senior officer.