Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur residents riled over junked vehicles' parking on roads

Gudimalkapur: Following disregard for their pleas seeking removal of unused and scarp vehicles parked on the roadside, which are causing inconvenience, the residents of three colonies, including Priya Colony, Jaya Nagar Colony and SBI Colony in Gudimalkapur submitted a fifth representation to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and this time, with a copy marked to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Chief Minister and MA&UD Minister with a request to resolve the matter once and for all.

Starting with a few cars in the beginning, the problem has only increased manifold for the residents of these colonies with more and more unused, scrap vehicles of travel agencies being parked illegally in their colony lanes.

According to the residents, the unused and rusted four-wheelers are parked on both the sides of the roads of these colonies. As a result of which, the 40-feet colony road has now been reduced to 20-feet. Even after complaints to the civic body, no action has been initiated to remove the vehicles, the residents said. "In the last one year, four letters were submitted to the GHMC commissioner by the colonies associations. But, no action was initiated. This time, fed up with officials' apathy, we marked a copy to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Chief Minister, MA&UD Minister, Director General of Police and officials of other higher departments," said PSS Rao, a member of colony association.

"Even the heavy vehicles of private travel agencies are parked on the stretch and the several scrap vehicles occupy one side of the road leading to Rosary Buds School. Further, the road leading to SBI Colony which was 30-feet earlier has now shrank to 10-feet. Similarly, the road opposite the line of Bakery has been parked with scrap vehicles which is causing traffic chaos and putting the commuters at inconvenience," Rao explained.

Residents of the three colonies requested the authorities to take action and remove the parked vehicles which is causing a lot of trouble and inconvenience to the residents as well as the commuters.