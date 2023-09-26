Live
Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur stepwell to be restored
Hyderabad: After initiating efforts to restore heritage step wells in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is identifying sites and taking up restoration projects for such defunct and dilapidated wells in and around the city.
As a part of these efforts, the GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Monday inspected Jam Singh temple in Karwan, Nakkar Khana, Kalyana Mandapam, Gudimalkapur stepwell, and Flower Market. The stepwell in Gudimalkapur will soon be put to use as a part of their efforts to conserve the site, stated a press release.
He said under the guidance of the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) consultant the restoration of Gudimalkapur Metlabavi through the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority project is underway. He said that the stepwell would be repaired with Rs 46 lakh and informed that the works are in progress.
The Commissioner said that permission from the Endowment Department was to be obtained for taking up conservation and heritage restoration works of Jam Singh temple through NIUM.