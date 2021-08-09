Hyderabad: Guru Vandana Bharatanatyam performed at Shilparamam

Madhapur: As part of the weekend, cultural programme at Shilparamam Madhapur, the teachers of Rk's Kalanilayam presented a 'Guru Vandana' Bharatanatyam performance to all the teachers by a group of disciples of Sundari Ravi Chandra on Saturday.

"Guru is the form of Trimurti, the Guru who instils the knowledge of Brahmain us, protects the idols of Vishnu, subdues ignorance like Shiva and explains the good and the bad, and teaches us how to acquire the values of humanity and virtues.

The disciples paid homage to such gurus by remembering them with heart and through the art of Bharatanatyam," said a senior officer of Shilparamam.