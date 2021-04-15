Hyderabad: Haleem traders woo customers with free home delivery

Tolichowki: Hyderabad's favorite protein-rich delicacy makes a comeback this Ramzan. A year after the business plan which was wrecked by Covid-induced lockdown, restaurateurs in the city have finally started selling the dish.



Using the social media platforms, this year the small-time haleem traders have also started free home delivery of haleem, now posing a challenge to food delivery aggregators.

The delivery aggregators are making sure that Ramzan's delicacy reaches doorstep, small traders who learnt business tactics have come up with offers of 'free delivery' within a certain radius from the point of making haleem.

Social media plays a vital role in engaging customers. "With the help of social media, I am engaging my business. I post the menu and variety of haleem and other eating items with their price on my account. Following which orders are placed online. In a new development we are also proposing free home delivery within 8 km," said Mohammed Shahid, trader at Tolichowki.

However, Shahid moved his business online even before Ramzan. "80 per cent online customers demand home delivery. I have received good response because of social media," he added.

Mohammed Pasha, aAnother haleem trader in Shalibanda, said, "In a view of surging positive cases in the city, the sale of the haleem is more through home delivery."

Earlier, the major restaurants and eateries would only provide home delivery but now almost all the traders have started free home delivery. "Be grocery or meat, everything is being bought online these days, so why not Hyderabad's cultural dish. Due to the surging cases people are also seen hesitant to come out. Being a small trader I too have started free home delivery of haleem," said Shaik Kaleem, a haleem trader at Mallepally.

Meanwhile, it is observed that this year most of the traders have increased the price of haleem. While, Pista House, which sold their haleem for Rs 190 plate in 2019, is now selling it for Rs 220. Café 555 and Sarvi are selling the dish for Rs 200 per plate. The higher price this year is also due to the increased prices of the ingredients informed traders.