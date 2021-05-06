Hyderabad: Health department clarifies on 'vaccinated' cases

Hyderabad: The State Government on Wednesday clarified that people need not get unduly worried over messages received by some who are below 44 years of age saying that they have been vaccinated though the programme is yet to take off in the State.

The officials when contacted by The Hans India with a case of a Hyderabad-based techie Avinash Rao, who had registered on CoWin app for the jab but got a message that he had been vaccinated, officials from the State Health department said that the Central government was managing everything, including vaccination portals and Apps like Co-WIN and Arogya Setu. The state authorities have no access to them.

But this need not worry the beneficiaries in the State since the vaccination for 18 to 44 has not yet begin. "If somebody is facing such a problem they can make a complaint and we will rectify the problem. They will also have another chance once registration for that age group starts," they added.