Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist

Hyderabad: The heavy downpour that lashed the city on Tuesday evening brought relief to citizens from the scorching heat, but power interruptions remained a major concern in some localities. Although power supply resumed in most parts of the city within a couple of hours, a few areas still faced problems on Wednesday morning.

"Power went out in our area around 9:30 pm on Tuesday and was only restored at 11 am on Wednesday. Without power, we could not even pump out the excess water that entered our house, leading to a sleepless night," said Raju, a resident of Jeedimetla.

"After almost 8 hours, the power was finally restored, but only after we complained to TSSPDCL officials. They visited our area and repaired the transformer," said S Teja, a resident of Kukatpally.

"The rain brings relief from the heat, but it also exacerbates our problems due to power cuts. This time, we faced the same situation, and due to the power cuts, a short circuit occurred in our transformer. After numerous complaints to TSSPDCL, power was finally restored on Wednesday afternoon," said P Seema, a resident of Jubilee Hills.