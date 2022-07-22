Hyderabad: Heavy vehicles ply on city roads despite restrictions

Hyderabad: Despite restrictions on heavy vehicles to move into the city roads during peak hours, many such vehicles have been plying within the city limits causing a traffic hurdle. Lorries and other transport vehicles pass through the city roads leading to the market from the city outskirts.



Lorries and other heavy transport vehicles were seen plying especially in the market areas. The movement of heavy vehicles is restricted within the city between 8 am to 7 pm.

Heavy vehicles continue to ply in the city during peak hours with the authorities turning a blind eye to the erratic parking of trucks on roads for loading and unloading good in areas like Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Monda Market, Begum Bazar, Bahadurpura, Nampally and Lal Bazar in Trimulgherry which houses outlets of retail and wholesale merchants.

"The movement of lorries and trucks on the road from Malakpet during peak hours is obstructing the traffic flow. Traffic jams have become a daily affair on this road," pointed out Shekher, a resident of Malakpet.

Vehicles coming from neighboring districts and States are supposed to stop at the city outskirts during the peak hours in the city. "With no proper measures by the authorities concerned to implement the restriction, these vehicles enter the city limits during the peak hours. Sometimes, these vehicles make their way into the city by offering bribes to the officers," pointed out M Dayanand, general secretary Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union.

There is heavy vehicular traffic on several stretches in the city and the situation is chaotic in the peak hours. With two-wheelers and cars jostling for space with trucks, it has become a difficult task to commute on the city roads. "Heavy vehicles are prohibited in the day hours for safety. Commuters are facing difficulties due to the huge lorries and trucks moving on city roads leading to accidents," he added.

"Residents in and around Lal Bazaar in Trimulgherry are the most affected. The roads are narrow and huge lorries moving in daytime is creating a huge traffic jam and heavy pollution," said Govardhan, a resident. Mohammed Mujeeb, one of the observers said, "apart from market areas, heavy lorries and the huge containers are also moving in the city which is causing problems to the people in most of the areas in the city, particularly in Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet and Kompally. The authorities are turning a blind eye on such vehicles," he added.