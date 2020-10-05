Hyderabad: Hetero Pharma to develop 2,543-acre forest area

Hyderabad: Hetero Pharma has come forward and adopted 2,543 acres of Mambapur - Nallavelli Forest area to develop an urban forest. Mumbapur Urban Forest Block is located near Gundlapochampalli, near Outer Ring road Hyderabad is located in Sangareddy district. The Urban forestry is extended in 3 compartments. Mumbapur (1777acres), Nallavelli (766 acres) is adopted by Hereto Pharma.

Hereto Chairman Dr Partha Saradhi Reddy handed over a cheque of ₹ 5 Crores to the Government in the presence of Min for Forest Indrakaran Reddy, RS MP Santosh Kumar, forest officials and public representatives. It was preceded by planting of saplings.

Stabilisation of 2,543 acres of Urban Forest by fencing almost 25Km periphery and development of a Small eco park would be taken up by the money donated by Hetero Park. The 630 m hilly area located at almost 2 km inside the forest would be developed as a view point.

Forest officials stated that this effort would increase the population of rare species of trees, deer wolf, rabbits, peacocks and many other native species.

It may be mentioned that Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar's initiative Green India Challenge is growing in popularity with each passing day. Recently Film actor Prabhas also adopted Urban forest.

CM KCR recently visited Narsapur Forest area and instructed forest officials on protection of forests and increasing green cover as it's located near Outer ring road near Industrial Corridors and Highways of Narsapur-Medak Bhodan.

MLA G Mahipal Reddy, MLC Bhoopal Reddy, ZP Chairperson, R.Shoba PCCF , R.M Dobrieal PCCF Social Forestry, Sharavanan Medak Circle CF , DFO Venkateshwar Rao and other public representatives and Green Challenge representative Raghava participated in the event.