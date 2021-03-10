Hyderabad: Historic stepwell remains in deplorable conditions

Maheshwaram: After the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) took up the initiative to restore the decades old heritage step wells, heritage conservationists demanded restoration of the centuries-old three-storeyed Qutub Shahi Bowli located in the Hyderabad City outskirts.

According to Unesco, stepwells are a distinctive form of subterranean water resource and storage systems on the Indian subcontinent and have been constructed since the 3rd millennium BC. They evolved over time from what was basically a pit in sandy soil towards elaborate multi-storey works of art and architecture.

Languishing in apathy for centuries, the Qutub Shahi Bowliis close to the historic Gadikota Fort and AkkannaMadanna Sarai (place of rest for pilgrims) in Maheshwaram mandal (a 30-minute drive from Shamshabad Airport).

Mohammed Habeebuddin, a heritage conservationist, said that the Bowli is located near the historic Sarai, Fort and two temples. It is one of the oldest and biggest Bowlis in Hyderabad. It is said that the historic structure and well were constructed during the Qutub Shahi era by AkkannaMadanna. "The heritage stepwell is now in a state of neglect. It was once used to be a water resource for the fort, sarai and surround areas. But for the last several decades it is covered under heaps of garbage and debris. The authorities must take up the restoration works to regain its past glory," he added.

Recently, HMDA initiated the restoration works of stepwells in the city including Bhagwandas Bagh Bowli and Shiv Bagh Bowli located in Gudimalkapur. Likewise, the authorities concerned must preserve Qutub Shahi Bowliand try to revive the water so it can be used again. It is a huge stepwell amidst a variety of historical architecture from the Qutub Shahi period. No one knows the depth of well and the damage caused owing to the neglect, as its beautiful steps are also not visible.

According to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, as part of the ongoing drive to clean, restore and protect stepwells in the state, the HMDA has started the first phase of the process by taking up the cleaning drive of two stepwells located in Gudimalkapur. It may be mentioned here that the department has listed around 170 stepwells on their list which will be soon restored in a phased manner.







