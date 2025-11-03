  • Menu
Hyderabad hit by intense thunderstorms

Scattered Rains & Thunderstorms Hit Hyderabad and Telangana Today | Weather Alert
Scattered Rains & Thunderstorms Hit Hyderabad and Telangana Today | Weather Alert

Hyderabad: Aftera brief pause, the city received intense thunderstorms on Sunday evening. Various areas in the city received moderate to heavy rains, resulting in waterlogging in many localities and slow-moving traffic.

The downpour, which began around 7 pm, caught many weekend commuters off guard. Water quickly accumulated on the streets, creating flooding in some neighbourhoods. Several areas in the city witnessed massive traffic jams and vehicles crawling at a snail’s pace.

Citizens got soaked and were at a standstill on the roads, especially in the Gachibowli, Madhapur, Nanakramguda, Hitech City, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, and Kukatpally areas.

Rain lashed in areas including Patancheru, Lingampally, RC Puram, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nampally, Chaderghat, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar. Other affected areas included Kothapet, Bowenpally, Marredpally,

Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Lakdikapul, Filmnagar, Borabanda, Yousufguda, and areas of the Old City.

IMD, Hyderabad, has forecast further rainfall and thunderstorms in different parts of the City and issued an Orange Alert for Hyderabad city. Earlier in the day, severe thunderstorms were reported across Nizamabad. The storms are forecast to move towards Kamareddy, parts of Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Siddipet districts within two hours. Scattered rainfall is also likely in Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts.

