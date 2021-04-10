Hyderabad: HMWSSB GM lands in trap laid by ACB

Boduppal: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday nabbed Shyam Sundar Naik, General Manager, Operation & Maintenance Division XIX, Boduppal, of HMWS&SB for accepting a bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, who is a contractor.

According to the officials of ACB, they arrested the officer red-handed when he accepted the bribe amount from the complainant. The tainted officer demanded the bribe for doing an official favour to the complainant, i.e., to pass 15 bills pertaining to the works done by him.

As the officer was not sanctioning the pending amount without a bribe, the complainant informed the ACB about the issue. Upon receiving the complaint, the officials laid a trap and nabbed the officer red-handed.

A chemical test was also conducted on his hands to prove his role in the crime. The officer was arrested and would be produced before the special judge for ACB cases, said the officials of ACB.