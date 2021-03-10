Hyderabad: HMWSSB to speed up 20kl free water scheme

Khairatabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director (MD) on Tuesday directed all the general managers to fix 300 water meters per month so that people can be eligible for the promised 20,000 litres per month free water supply.

Holding a review meeting on the progress of 20,000 free water scheme with all water board officials, Managing Director Dana Kishore said, "Steps should be taken to speed up the implementation of 20,000 per month free water supply scheme." He also directed the officials to facilitate the linking their Customer Account Number (CAN) with Aadhaar, as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

He noted that biometric devices were being set up for the section offices in the city. "Door-to-door campaign will be conducted in the city so that consumers can link their Aadhaar with their CAN in nearby Meseva centres by carrying a water bill of at least six months and people who do not have water the meter must apply for the meter.

"Whoever does not have a water meter and people whose water meter is not functional will not be eligible to avail of the 20,000 litres per month freewater supply. Only after the installation of meter for water connection only can one avail of the free water scheme," said Dana Kishore. He further directed all the officials to take steps to ensure the installation of water meters in the city and make sure all the water meters are functional.