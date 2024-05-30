Hyderabad: Home guard arrested for outraging modesty of minor girl

Hyderabad:The Kacheguda railway police arrested a home guard working in the Kodur Law and Order police station on Wednesday for outraging the modesty of a minor girl on the Venkatadri Express train on Tuesday.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police arrested T Pratap (43) of Venkatreddy Nagar, Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, and a native of Railway Kodur, Pagadapalle (M), Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. He is being produced before the court for judicial custody.

The victim's father, a Hyderabad resident, stated that he was travelling with his wife and 15-year-old daughter from Tirupati to Kacheguda on train no 12798 Venkatadri Express (Chittoor-Kacheguda) in the S3 coach.

The daughter was sleeping on the side upper berth while the wife was on the side lower berth. The father noticed the accused, T Pratap, a Home Guard with badge number 105 from Kodur Law & Order police station, Andhra Pradesh, molesting his daughter by touching her private parts while in uniform and travelling without a ticket.

Upon receiving the complaint, the SHO of Railway Police Kacheguda registered a case U/s 354 IPC, Section 9 r/w 10 of the POCSO Act-2012, and Section 147 of the Railway Act.