Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
Hyderabad: Home guard arrested for outraging modesty of minor girl
Hyderabad:The Kacheguda railway police arrested a home guard working in the Kodur Law and Order police station on Wednesday for outraging the modesty...
Hyderabad:The Kacheguda railway police arrested a home guard working in the Kodur Law and Order police station on Wednesday for outraging the modesty of a minor girl on the Venkatadri Express train on Tuesday.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police arrested T Pratap (43) of Venkatreddy Nagar, Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, and a native of Railway Kodur, Pagadapalle (M), Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. He is being produced before the court for judicial custody.
The victim's father, a Hyderabad resident, stated that he was travelling with his wife and 15-year-old daughter from Tirupati to Kacheguda on train no 12798 Venkatadri Express (Chittoor-Kacheguda) in the S3 coach.
The daughter was sleeping on the side upper berth while the wife was on the side lower berth. The father noticed the accused, T Pratap, a Home Guard with badge number 105 from Kodur Law & Order police station, Andhra Pradesh, molesting his daughter by touching her private parts while in uniform and travelling without a ticket.
Upon receiving the complaint, the SHO of Railway Police Kacheguda registered a case U/s 354 IPC, Section 9 r/w 10 of the POCSO Act-2012, and Section 147 of the Railway Act.