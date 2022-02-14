Hyderabad: Honorarium released for Imams, Muezzins

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board released the honorarium for Imams and Muezzins of the State. A total of Rs 14.8 crore for the month of October, November and December 2021 for 9,900 Imams and Muezzins were released.

TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem said that all the amount was released under the green channel which shall be credited directly into the accounts of the Imams (who led the prayers) and Muezzins (who make prayer call).

The Wakf Board pays Rs 5,000 every month to about 10,000 imams and Muezzins as honorarium. The chairman advised the Imams and Muezzins, whose bank accounts were not updated, to visit the Wakf Board office to record their details in order get the honorarium credited into their accounts.

"Sometimes, there is a delay of a few months due to administrative problems. But all the 10,000 beneficiaries are receiving the amount from the Board," added Saleem.