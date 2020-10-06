Hyderabad: IACC elects TS-AP chapter chairman Vijaya Sai Meka

Hyderabad: Vijaya Sai Meka, Managing Director of S&S Green Projects Pvt. Ltd, a leading player in real estate, has been elected unanimously the chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce(IACC) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chapter for the year 2020-21. He succeeds Srikanth Badiga, Group Director, Phoenix Group.

Badiga has since been moved to South India Council of IACC. Vijaya Sai Meka brings over 20 years' experience in construction and real estate. He actively promotes green building initiatives and is also associated with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

He is also the Executive Vice President of Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) and is actively involved in Basic Research Education and Development Society (BREAD) working in the field of improving school education in Government Schools, as joint vice-president. 2020 is a very significant year for IACC local Chapter as one of its members Purnachander Surapaneni is elected as the national president.

The other office bearers elected include: Dr. Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, senior vice-chairman; and, C Narayana Rao, vice-chairman. Dr Ramkumar is MD of P&P Nexgen Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Narayana Rao is CFO at DivyaSree NSL Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

Also elected as members are: P V Rao, Joint Managing Director, Pennar Group; Avinash Babu. Chukkapalli, Group Director, Phoenix Infocity Private Limited; Sourabh Jain, Head Aerospace and Airport city Business, GHIAL; C Narayana Rao, CFO, DivyaSree NSL Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd; Chebrolu Sundeep, Director, Delta Technology & Management Services Pvt. Ltd; K Ganesh Subudhi, CFO, K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Limited; CH. Rajagopal Choudary, Chairman, Devi Fisheries Ltd; Anvesh Dasari, Executive Manager, Efftronics Systems Pvt. ltd; M Muralidhar, COO, Kakinada Seaports Limited; and Sreedevi DeviReddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange( SR Foundation).

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral chamber synergising India-US economic engagement. It promotes Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. It has an all-India membership base of 2,400.