Hyderabad: IITH celebrates its 13th Foundation Day

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on Tuesday in virtual mode and telecased live on YouTube. Prof Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, has graced the occasion with his kind presence as Chief Guest and delivered the Foundation Day Speech.

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on having a wonderful year, Dr. B. V. R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad said, "IIT Hyderabad is a fairly young institute and yet making it to Top 10 technical institutes in the country from the last 3 years.

It has significantly improved its QS Ranking being among the top 46 % institutes and being the best among the second generation IITs. It is an amazing achievement and contribution by the Director, Faculty, Students & best of supporting staff of the IITH. I share a strong bonding with IITH.

Talking about what the 2050 spaceship earth will look like, Prof Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India said, "From Economy 2050, we should look at Environment 2050. We need to restore our interaction with the environment in a constructive manner.

To conclude, I urge we should focus on connecting India & Bharat, women empowerment, women in leadership roles and bridge the gap between knowledge and power and technology and understanding to change the world and attend to the important matter of Climate change, biodiversity loss, and the environment."

Various Academic, Research & Administrative Excellence Awards were also announced on the occasion. It includes the Research Excellence award for the students, given for the first time.