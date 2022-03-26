Hyderabad: IJU pleads for due honour to Urdu

Hyderabad: Stating that the Urdu journalism is completing its 200 years, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) appealed the Union Government as well as different State governments to celebrate this officially and encourage the Urdu language.

IJU president K Srinivas Reddy and Secretary General Balwinder Singh Jammu congratulated all the Journalists and non-journalists associated with Urdu language.

They said the first newspaper in Urdu, 'Jaan Jahan Numa' was published on March 27, 1822, by Pandit Hari Dutt from Calcutta. This newspaper was the gateway of vernacular journalism in the country. Urdu journalism and journalists played an important role in the freedom struggle.

Moulvi Mohammed Baqur was the first journalist who was martyred by the British by tying and shooting from a canon. Urdu journalism which has given the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad', was deprived of its status to a large extent after Independence.

Urdu journalists along with other fellow journalists have been taking part in the struggle for the freedom of press. They are the integral part of IJU. The IJU has been active in protecting the interest of Urdu journalists from different States. The IJU will continue to strive for the Urdu journalists.