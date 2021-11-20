Hyderabad: In-service doctors unhappy with KNRUHS notification

Hyderabad: In-service doctors are not happy with the notification released by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) for admission into PG MD/MS/diploma courses, with the provision of 20 per cent clinical and 30 per cent non-clinical seats allocation to them that to only in government colleges.

They said GO 155 causes serious damage to government in-service doctors in medical PG admissions and demanded to revoke it with immediate effect.

Welcoming the provision of 20 per cent clinical and 30 per cent non-clinical seats allocation to in-service doctors, Dr Putla Srinivas, president, Telangana Government Doctors' Association, sought the State government to recognise the selfless services of in-service doctors during the hard times.

He requested the government to provide 30 per cent clinical and 50 per cent non-clinical seats to in-service doctors. 'If the quota is increased the hospitals in the State would be strengthened so that there would be a better possibility of providing quality medical services to people of Telangana', he said.

The Telangana Public Health Doctors' Association too condemned the notification released by KNRUHS. It described the notification as a "humiliation and disrespect to public health doctors for their relentless, selfless commitment towards public health.

Applications invited for PG medical seats in convener quota

Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University on Friday issued notification for registration of online applications for admissions in convener quota in PG Medical Education courses in the State. A statement released by the university suggested the candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG - 2021 to register for PG Diploma / Degree seats.

Applications for seats in the convener quota will be accepted online from 8 AM on November 20 to 5 PM on November 27. Candidates are required to complete the prescribed application and scan the relevant certificates and upload them on the website.

The final merit list will be released after the university examines the applications and certificates submitted online. The university suggested visiting www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in for further information.