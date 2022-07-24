Hyderabad: Increased forest cover gives more lung space to city

Hyderabad: The forest cover in Hyderabad city has increased from 33.15 square kilometers to 81.81 square kilometers (147 per cent) thanks to the measures taken up by the State government as the per capita forest cover increased from 4.3 to 8.2 square meters.

As many as 59 urban forest blocks would be thrown open to the people of the city soon. A total of 59 parks will be made available under HMDA and out of these 39 parks have already been completed. Some parks are ready to open and around 20 are in various stages. Out of the total 59, the Forest Department has taken up 27 parks for development.

Similarly, the HMDA has developed 16, TSIIC 7, FDC 4, GHMC 3 and Metro Rail 2.

The KCR has initiated the development of urban forest blocks keeping in mind the future needs of the growing urban population and providing a pleasant environment for the benefit of residents. The Harita Haram programme was started by the government giving utmost importance to environment protection and greenery. As part of the green plan for Telangana, a small portion of the forest area around the capital Hyderabad and near the urban areas across the State was being developed as urban forest parks.

In every urban forest park, a proper entry gate, walking path, view point is being established in the first phase. Protection walls are being constructed throughout the forest area, in the next phase priority would be given to the creation of facilities like children's play area, yoga shed, cycling, vanadarshini centre etc. The entire forest area would be converted into a conservation zone as a centre for restoration programs, biodiversity and water storage. A large number of saplings are being planted in conservation zones in the name of greenery. In order to grow 100 per cent dense forest, only the plants that grow according to the local area, soil nature and weather conditions are planted. Urban parks such as Gandhari Vanam, Prashanti Vanam, Oxygen Park, Shanti Vanam, Ayush Vanam, Panchatatva Park etc. are being developed.

The World Forest Science has recognised the development of urban forest parks. The authorities said that it was a matter of pride for the city of Hyderabad to get such recognition. The Chief Minister said that it was no exaggeration that these urban forest parks were becoming urban lung spaces that provide fresh oxygen to the urban areas in the coming days.