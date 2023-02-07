Hyderabad: Indian Army conducts cyclothon, skate-a-thon

Hyderabad: Cyclothon and Skate-a-thon was organized by Bison Division of Indian Army as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in Secunderabad on Monday.

As per the release, a total of 76 enthusiastic participants of Bison Division participated in the event to highlight the theme of 2023 which is the Year of Transformation.

On the commencement of Cyclothon and Skate-a-Thon the skies of Bolarum Garrison reverberated with the chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and the onlookers cheered the participants.

The cyclists and skate runners displayed exemplary zest and zeal. As India enters 2023, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav takes a step towards the completion of 76 years of Independence.