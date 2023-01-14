Hyderabad: Infantry weapons exhibition at Parade Ground

  • Menu
As a part of the Army day Parade 2023 celebrations on Friday, a display on infantry weapons/equipment was displayed for public and to motivate school children at Veerula Sainik Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

The equipments were displayed by the Basantar Brigade of the Bison Division under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. The exhibition is been held from January 12 to 14. Transport ventilator mobile operation theatre, weapons, engineering, recovery and maintenance vehicles are the main attractions of the exhibition.

