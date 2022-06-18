Hyderabad: Injured protestors undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: As many as 13 protestors who were injured during the massive protests against Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital.

According to the doctors, Health Minister T Harish Rao directed to provide best possible medical care to those who were injured. He spoke to senior doctors at Gandhi Hospital, including Superintendent, Dr Raja Rao, and directed them to ensure that proper healthcare was available to the injured.

Dr Raja Rao said that one individual named Damodar Rakesh had died while the rest of the individuals were receiving critical care in the hospital emergency department. We are doing our best to ensure the injured receive quality care."

Meanwhile, T Harish Rao tweeted "In this hour of distress, directed Gandhi Hospital authorities to give proper treatment to 13 persons who were injured during protest at Secunderabad Railway station against."