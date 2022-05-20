Hyderabad: IPE to organise ICSSR-supported CBP programme

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) will organise an ICSSR-sponsored capacity-building programme on "Management of Individual Behaviour for Social Good" from May 23 to June 4 at its Shamirpet campus. The programme is meant for faculty members of degree and post-graduate colleges, universities and research scholars across the country.

The programme is aimed at enhancing the research and teaching capabilities of faculty involved in imparting higher education. The participation fee is waived off for the participants. Travel, accommodation and boarding expenditures of participants will be covered by the funding provided by ICSSR.

The IPE requested the faculty and research scholars to avail the opportunity at the earliest as the last date for registration is May 20. For registration and further details, interested candidates can visit www.ipeindia.org or mail to [email protected]