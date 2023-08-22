Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Irked Khanapur BRS MLA Rekha Naik husband joins Congress
Highlights
Within hours after BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced the party candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, ruling party MLA ( Khanapur) Rekha Naik's husband joined the Congress on Monday.
As the sitting MLA Rekha Naik was denied party ticket, her husband Shyam Naik met TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and announced his joining of the party. Leaders said that the Congress party assured the MLAs husband the party will give the party ticket to his legislator wife in the election.
